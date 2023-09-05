ECG interacts with traders for improved service delivery

Emmanuel Bonney Sep - 05 - 2023 , 06:44

The Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd (ECG), Accra West Region, has engaged traders and customers at the Kaneshie Market for improved service delivery.

The company has set up a help desk to resolve customer complaints, educate customers on its cashless exercise, entreat customers to settle all indebtedness and perform live demonstrations on the use of its mobile app.

Patrons commended the company for bringing its services closer to customers, thereby affording them a better appreciation of the digital and revenue drives recently introduced by the company.

Interaction

The interaction at the Kaneshie Market is one of the several engagements organised between the company and its customers.

The Accra West Region has engaged customers in churches, mosques, transport terminals, markets, offices, schools and in the media.

In an interview, the Kaneshie District Manager of the ECG, Dominic Afesi, said the engagement was part of the company’s continuous drive to keep customers abreast of innovations introduced into its operations.

Convenience

"In our quest to improve customer convenience and customer satisfaction, we have introduced a cashless system of transaction.

“By downloading our enhanced mobile app — the ECG Power App or dialling *226#, customers can buy credits onto smart prepayment meters or pay for post-paid bills from the comfort of their homes or offices, without trekking to our offices," he said.

The ECG mobile app accepts payments from all mobile money wallets, Visa and Mastercard.

Mr Afesi added that all mobile money transactions with ECG did not attract E-levy charges.

The app also allows customers to check their daily consumption and report faults.

Campaign

The ECG launched a campaign dubbed: ‘Operation Zero’ two months. From July 11 to September 11, 2023, ECG staff would visit premises of customers to demand payment of all outstanding debts, update records of existing customers and capture data of consumers who are not in its database.

The Accra West Regional Commercial Manager, Sylvester Abrefa Besea, advised customers who were not registered with the ECG and were not paying for power to take advantage of the moratorium announced as part of the operation zero exercise to regularise their relationship with the ECG.

“Under the Operation Zero campaign, there is a moratorium to bill customers who are not registered in our database but who are using power for a limited period, instead of the entire period when they used power for free,” he said.

Mr Abrefa Besea said the exercise had so far been incident free and commended customers for their reception towards staff of the company.

The Accra West Region has eight operational districts.

These are Ablekuma, Achimota, Amasaman, Bortianor, Dansoman, Kaneshie, Korle Bu and Nsawam.