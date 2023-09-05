AG assures justice for MenzGold victims

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Sep - 05 - 2023 , 06:46

The Attorney General and the Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has assured customers of the defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited that justice will be served.

"I am happy to state that after painstaking investigations, criminal prosecution has commenced against the preparators. At last, by the Grace of God, justice will be served to victims of those dastardly acts", he said at the “40th Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime” in the United Kingdom as the keynote speaker on Monday September 4, 2023.

This comes after a new charge sheet was filed at the High Court in Accra, charging Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzgold, with 39 fresh charges of defrauding by false pretense, engaging in gold trading without a license, and money laundering.

Mr Dame described Menzgold as a Ponzi scheme that has caused great harm to its victims.

"The vulnerability and ignorance of thousands of otherwise hardworking Ghanaians was the oxygen for the operations of the company, as we often witness in the case of many Ponzi schemes around the world".

He said the incident had devastating impact on victims, including leaving many customers homeless, leading to broken marriages, and even resulting in loss of life.

"The misery and distress caused to many homes nearly unleased a social crisis as riots and demonstrations broke out on the street of Accra and other parts of the country. In reality, people lost their homes, and some marriages even broke up as a result of the Menzgold saga", he stated.

Related articles:

Menzgold customers will get justice - A-G assures at Cambridge forum

NAM 1 Menzgold case adjourned to June 8

Defunct Menzgold customers petition President over locked-up monies

Court grants 'green light' for auctioning of Menzgold properties