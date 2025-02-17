Featured

East Legon accident: Suspects re-arrested after state withdraws charges against Bishop Salifu Amoako, others

Justice Agbenorsi Feb - 17 - 2025 , 11:00 2 minutes read

State prosecutors have withdrawn the charges against the General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, Elijah Salifu Amoako, and two others standing trial for allegedly allowing their unlicensed minor son to drive.

In court today, (February 17, 2025), the prosecution informed the court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah that the move had become necessary to conduct further investigations into the matter.

The court subsequently struck out the charges as withdrawn. However shortly after Bishop Amoako, his wife Mouha, and Linda Bonsu Bempah, a sales assistant, were discharged, the police re-arrested them.

Charges

Bishop Amoako, his wife, and Linda were charged with allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a vehicle.

The charges stem from an incident where their son drove a white Jaguar F-Space Sports without a valid license, colliding with an Acura Utility vehicle that caught fire, tragically leading to two fatalities.

All three have pleaded not guilty and were on bail of GH₵50,000 each, with two sureties each.

The couple’s son was sentenced to six months in prison by an Accra Juvenile and Family Court after pleading guilty to eight counts of manslaughter, negligently causing harm, dangerous driving, and driving without a license.

He is serving his sentence at the Senior Correctional Home.

Prosecution’s facts

The facts presented to the Circuit Court indicated that Bishop Amoako and his wife, Mouha, are the parents of Elrad Amoako, the 16-year-old minor involved in the accident, who lives with his mother in Accra.

On October 12, 2024, during the celebration of Elrad’s elder brother Elyon Amoako’s birthday, Linda, the third accused, handed Elrad the key to Mouha’s Jaguar F-Pace Sports SUV, with registration number GN 7801-20, knowing full well that he was a minor without a driver’s license.

According to the prosecution, Elrad drove the vehicle with his friend, Prince Tijani, toward Bawleshie on Dzanie Ashie Street.

As they approached the Mensah Wood Avenue junction, Elrad collided with the rear of an Acura utility vehicle with registration number GR 2524-23.

The collision caused both vehicles to be propelled across the road into the wall of a nearby house. Following the impact, both vehicles caught fire and were burned beyond recognition.

The prosecution stated that the two occupants of the Acura, Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh Boateng, both 12 years old, were trapped inside and tragically died in the blaze.

Elrad and two others were injured and rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

During investigations, Bishop Amoako and his wife admitted that they had allowed their son to drive to the gym and other locations within their neighborhood.