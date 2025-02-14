Next article: Fetish priest, two others remanded over alleged theft of communication cables

Dr Sofo Tanko Rashid Computer takes office as Acting CEO of GIFEC

Samuel Doudu Feb - 14 - 2025 , 16:51 1 minute read

The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) has welcomed Dr. Sofo Tanko Rashid Computer as its new acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Dr. Computer officially assumed office on Friday, February 14, 2025, after being welcomed by the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Sam Nartey George, at the ministry's conference room in Accra.

In brief remarks, Dr. Computer pledged to enhance digital inclusion in the country, driving GIFEC's mandate to provide funding for electronic communications infrastructure in underserved and unserved communities.

He also assured staff of an open-door policy to ensure the President's vision is achieved.

Additionally, Dr. Computer pledged to leverage his expertise to advance GIFEC's mission and strengthen its operations in the country's electronic communications and IT sector.

GIFEC, an agency under the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, has the mandate to facilitate universal access to basic telephony and electronic communications in the country, particularly in underserved and unserved communities.