Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo nominated for appointment as KATH CEO

Enoch Darfah Frimpong May - 05 - 2025 , 09:11 1 minute read

Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, an Orthopaedic Surgeon has been nominated by President John Dramani Mahama for appointment as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo currently works at KATH and attends to both orthopedic and trauma cases at the Department of Surgery.

He also teaches both medical students and residents.

A letter dated April 30, 2025, signed by Dr Callistus Mahama, the Secretary to the President and addressed to the Minister of Health and seen by Graphic Online directed the minister to ensure that steps were taken to regularise the appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospitals Act, 1996 (Act 525) as amended.

Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, who was CEO of KATH was relieved of his position last week.

Reports suggested the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, on Friday, May 2, 2025, informed Prof Addai-Mensah about the decision.

