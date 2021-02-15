Don’t patronise illegal digital short code- National Lottery Authority warns public

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has cautioned the general public, players of NLA products/services and the media that the only operational and functional official short code of the NLA is *959#.
It said any other platform operating digital lottery short code “is fraudulent and illegal” and that much investment has gone into the development and running of the official short code of the NLA, *959#.
Licensed
A statement issued in Accra said the only licensed online lotto marketing company responsible for the operation of *959# on behalf of the NLA was KGL Technology Limited.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the Live draw on GTV and short code operated by Alpha Lotto Limited is illegal and in total breach of the laws governing the lottery industry. The authority shall take steps to address the illegal short code and Live draw by Alpha Lotto Limited.
“We would like to use this opportunity to caution and instruct Alpha Lotto Limited and GTV to stop the Live draw with immediate effect,” it said.
Opportunity
Again, the statement said the NLA would like to use this opportunity to direct Alpha Lotto Limited to stop the operations of its illegal short code for 5/90 with immediate effect.
“We are respectfully urging the general public, players and stakeholders of the lottery industry to play NLA 5/90 through the authority's point of sale terminals across the country, and through the only digital lottery platform of NLA *959#,” it said.