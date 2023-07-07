Disability-friendly washrooms built for Anyimadukrom, Kwabrafo schools

Daniel Kenu Jul - 07 - 2023 , 08:00

Mining company AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) has built and handed over a 20-seater disability-friendly washroom each to the Anyimadukrom community and Kwabrafo cluster of schools in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region.

It followed an appeal by the beneficiary communities to improve sanitation as well as the general hygiene situation in the area.

Both projects cost GH¢630,000.

Transformation

The Stakeholder Engagement Superintendent of AGA, Edmund Oduro Agyei, promised that the company would continue to work hard to transform its host communities.

Despite a myriad of challenges confronting the communities, Mr Agyei pledged to keep faith with the locals to impact their lives positively.

He said the company's Social Investment Policy was in tune with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, especially the one that addresses good health and well-being, quality education, clean water and sanitation.

Mr Agyei emphasised that the plan was to improve the living standards of Obuasi, but urged the people to practise maintenance culture to ensure the longevity of the facilities.

Relief

A representative of the District Chief Executive of Obuasi East, Jones Agyemang, observed that the facility will reduce the pressure on existing ones and help improve the quality of sanitation, as well as mitigate the spread of infections.

"The facility will drastically improve the sanitary condition of the students as well,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to AGA and all who played key roles in actualising the project.

Nana Takyi Mensah, who represented the Queenmother of Akrokeri, thanked AGA for the gesture and appealed for more such projects.