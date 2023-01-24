Dellino, 17 Spanish firms to produce local interior products

Dellino Exclusive, a Ghanaian firm engaged in interior solutions, is partnering with some 17 Spanish companies to begin the production of European standard interior products and accessories locally in the next four years.
The partnership will help to build local capacity, and offer quality interior solutions that can compete with the influx of inferior substitutes in the Ghanaian and African market.
A modern showroom intended to serve as a host for products and solutions from all the 17 Spanish companies has been established at East Legon in the Greater Accra Region, towards that.
Dellino Exclusive is a multi-brand interior solution company and a sole distributor for European luxury brands and manufacturers across Africa.
Industrialisation efforts
Inaugurating the three-storey infrastructure in Accra last Friday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dellino Exclusive, Edmund Nminyem Delle Jr, said the interior solution firm has nurtured a clear plan to support the country’s industrialisation efforts.
He explained that the companies would initially import the products and wares from their manufacturing hub in Spain, but would start producing locally in the next 48 months.
Already, he said, discussions with relevant stakeholders were underway to establish a manufacturing facility in Ghana to produce locally.
“We also want to establish workshops locally to help improve the skills of Ghanaian artisans to global standards.
The challenge in Ghana is not the raw materials for the products, but skilled personnel,” he said.
Multi-brand firm
Mr Delle said the showroom was designed to aid the company’s quest to introduce quality products and services to support estate developers, individuals and the hospitality industry.
“We are looking forward to working with interior designers, architects and individuals to offer high quality products for the Ghanaian market and beyond,” he said.
“Most often, the products seen on the market are inferior, and for that reason we want to change the narration,” he added.
Family business
The Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area, Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII, urged the management of Dellino Exclusive to strive to build the business on a solid vision, mission and character in order to grow into a big multinational company that could benefit many Ghanaians and Africans in general.
Dellino is a name for the Delle family business.
The first company to be named Dellino was a forex bureau established by the Delle family at East Legon in Accra.
Welcoming news
The Chairman of the Accra branch of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo, said it was welcoming news for the firms to express interest in producing the products in Ghana for the African market.
He said the AGI was ready to support the firms to establish manufacturing hubs in Ghana to profit Africa’s over 1.2 billion consumers under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.
He said the association was positioned to facilitate trade and business exchange by carrying out proactive support services with the view to contribute substantially to the growth and development of industries in Ghana.
The showroom
The new showroom offers solutions such as bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and dining accessories.
Others are lighting systems, doors and windows, locks cabinets, shelves, coffee stations, pub stations, library furniture, ceramics and quality porcelain tiles.
Some of the firms that have displayed their produce and wares are DOCA, ASCALE, Alexandra, Thermia Barcelona, Angel Cerda, Aromas and Naxani.
Executives of the firms told the Daily Graphic that the partnership with Dellino Exclusive would enable them to reach consumers in West Africa and beyond.