Daniel Safo-Adu retires after 37 years of service

Juliet Akyaa Safo Aug - 29 - 2023 , 06:50

After 37 years of dedicated service to the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), the Senior Transport Officer of the company, Daniel Safo-Adu, has retired.

At a send-off party organised in his honour in Accra, Friday August 25, Mr Safo-Adu, affectionately called ’Apostle’, who was full of smiles, thanked his colleagues and management for the wonderful working experience since joining the company in 1986.

The ceremony was interspersed with the singing of praise songs and dancing, to thank God for his protection, guidance, and for seeing Mr Safo-Adu through his journey with the company.

Flanked by family, friends, some managers of the GCGL, and members of the transport unit, Mr Safo-Adu was presented with a refrigerator and a citation.

Work life

Mr Safo-Adu joined the GCGL as a messenger on March 18, 1986.

On August 23, 1986, he was transferred to the Transport Department as a Transport Clerk.

Owing to his hard work, dedication and experience, he was appointed as a driver on August 23, 1990.

He was then promoted to a Senior Driver on January 1, 1993 and on January 1, 1997, he rose to the position of an Assistant Chief Driver.

Again, due to his exceptionally good driving skills, he was commended by the company in 1998.

In January 2000, he was promoted to the position of Chief Driver and on April 4, 2004, he was promoted again to the position of Principal Driver.

After the job evaluation of Junior and Senior Staff in 2010, Mr Safo-Adu became a transport officer and won the Accident Free Award in 2014 for his good driving skills, devoid of accidents.

On February 3, 2022, he was nominated to act as Transport Co-ordinator, when the substantive holder of the post proceeded on terminal leave.

He was also assigned to manage night operations of Graphic Vehicles from September 13, 2022.

Until his retirement, he held the position of Senior Transport Officer, a position he had held since January 2016 after he was promoted for performing exceptionally.

Gratitude

Mr Safo-Adu, surrounded by his family, thanked God for how far he had brought him.

He thanked the staff for an amazing work relationship with them and asked for God’s blessings upon their lives

“I’m, together with my family, grateful for the honour done me.

It is by God’s grace that we are witnessing this currently. ‘

Ebenezer ,this is how far the Lord has brought me.

I have not left you, we are a family,” he said.

Mr Safo-Adu urged staff of the company, particularly drivers, to work hard to promote the growth of the company.

Encouragement

The Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, Editor Graphic Digital; Enoch Darfah-Frimpong, and General Services Manager; David Ayisala, took turns to share their experiences while working with Mr Safo-Adu.

They thanked him for his dedicated service to the company and wished him well on his retirement.

Mr Yartey said Mr Safo-Adu had distinguished himself since others had not been able to achieve the feat he had attained.

He urged staff members of the company to learn from Mr Safo-Adu’s dedicated service, a record that was unblemished.

Mr Ayisala, for his part, spoke about the good relationship Mr Safo-Adu had with everyone.

“When acting as transport coordinator, he was so dedicated to the work that he quickly stepped in when there was emergency work to be done,” he said.

Mr Darfah-Frimpong reiterated Mr Safo-Adu’s dedication and commitment to work and said there was a time where he managed to deliver newspapers on time from Accra to Kumasi despite having issues with the company’s truck on his way to Kumasi.

Some workers also shared their fond memories of Mr Safo-Adu and thanked him for mentoring them to develop their skills.

Mr Safo-Adu’s uncle, Wofa Yaw-Ntem, on behalf of the family, thanked the company for their support to him.