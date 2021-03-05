COVID-19: Ghana's death toll hits 627

Ghana has recorded 18 more deaths from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, increasing the death toll to 629 as of Monday, March 1, 2020.
A total of 195 deaths from the disease were recorded in the month of February 2021.
An update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), indicated that the country has recorded 489 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 85,239.
The number of active cases is now 5,145.
The number of persons who have recovered/discharged is 79,465 with 72 persons in severe condition and 24 others in critical condition.
According to the GHS, out of 174,229 tests conducted on international travellers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), 1,243 have tested positive from the illness representing 0.7 per cent of the positivity rate.
The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of active cases with 2,394 infections.
Meanwhile, the Savanna Region has recorded the lowest with only seven active cases.