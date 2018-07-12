Court sentences man who killed woman for refusing him sex to death

A 35-year-old farmer, who killed a woman for refusing him sex, has been sentenced to death by the Tamale High Court
.
This was after a seven-member jury returned a unanimous verdict of guilty of murder.
The court heard that
In an attempt to forcibly have sex with the deceased, a struggle ensued between them in the course of which the Lokwai stabbed the deceased with a knife and later took to his heels upon
A female farmer, who happened to be in a nearby farm and heard the scream of the deceased during the struggle run to the village and informed members of the community who rushed to the scene where the body of the deceased was discovered.
Later in the day, the convict was arrested at Chache border near Bole by an Immigration officer in his attempt to escape to Cote d'Ivoire.
He confessed that he had killed a woman who refused him sex.
The Immigration officer immediately handed him over the police and he subsequently led the Police to the scene where the body of the deceased was retrieved.