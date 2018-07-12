Akufo-Addo recounts bumpy experience on Eastern corridor road

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has recounted his bumpy experience on the Eastern corridor road which former President John Mahama praised one of the contractors, Djibril Kanazoe for doing a good job
.
Follow @Graphicgh
President Akufo-Addo, however during an interaction with some chiefs and the people of Volta Region promised to fix the Eastern Corridor road.
In his campaign message in 2016, President Mahama maintained that his government had embarked on many unprecedented socio-economic infrastructure projects in his first term, which had provided a solid foundation for massive development and therefore urged voters to re-elect him.
Among the
When he commissioned the portion which was constructed by Djibril Kanazoe, President Mahama praised the Burkinabe based contractor for doing a good job but after some months, the road started deteriorating.
The then opposition leader Akufo-Addo in soliciting for votes said he was not seeing the much talked about unprecedented projects President Mahama was talking about.
Responding directly to Akufo-Addo on the good road projects he claimed he was not seeing,
Read also: Akufo Addo slept on Western Region road tour - Mahama
This week whilst on his tour of the Volta Region and after experiencing how portions of the road had deteriorated which has culminated in the people in the area asking government to hurriedly fix it, President Akufo-Addo said: “In 2016, when we were on the campaign, I [Akufo-Addo] came here, I also went to the Western Region, this famous Eastern corridor, and President Mahama was saying that in the period of his office, we have seen infrastructure development that we have never seen in Ghana before, “unprecedented infrastructure development, I hope you remember, this expression, unprecedented.”
“And I said, I don’t see this unprecedented infrastructure development. Everywhere I go, are the untarred roads and he [Mahama] said I was asleep on the road and that is why I didn’t see the good development that had taken place.”
“Today I have come on the Eastern corridor road and I didn’t sleep one inch,
And that is why I want to go out to see for myself what is going on, we are going to fix it, Amoako Attah [Roads Minister] has told you, we are going to fix it, and it would not be for anybody to say whether somebody is asleep or not asleep, they will see that the road has been fixed.
Meanwhile, the Roads Minister,
Eastern Corridor Road is the linkage between five regions, - Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Volta, and Upper East.