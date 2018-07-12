Electoral Commission accountant refunds Gh₵430,000 'missing' endowment funds

Graphic Online

The Chief Accountant of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Kwaku Owusu Agyei-Larbi has refunded the "missing" endowment funds which was allegedly given to him for safekeeping.

He was keeping the funds safely awaiting instructions for disbursement.

He explained he was holding the money until he was asked to proceed on leave.

The Chief Justice's committee that investigated the three removed EC heads asked Mr Agyei-Larbi to refund the Gh₵360,000 which he told the committee it was in his possession during the investigations.

He explained the then Deputy chair, Amadu Sulley handed the funds to him for safekeeping. The CJ's committee recommended that if Mr Agyei-Larbi was unable to refund the money, he should be charged with stealing.


The money involved is from the Endowment Fund of EC staff which the commission borrowed from ahead of the 2012 Elections whilst it was waiting for the release of funds from the government to prepare for the elections.

When government released the money, the EC failed to immediately reimburse the endowment fund and therefore caused delays in the payment of entitlement to staff who retired. This generated some tension among the staff.

The then chairperson, Mrs Charlotte Osei therefore filed a complaint at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) which resulted in an investigation into the use of the funds.

…more to follow soon

