Electoral Commission accountant refunds Gh₵430,000 'missing' endowment funds

The Chief Accountant of the Electoral Commission (EC),
Mr Kwaku Owusu Agyei-Larbi has refunded the "missing" endowment funds which was allegedly given to him for safekeeping .
Follow @Graphicgh
He explained he was holding the money until he was asked to proceed on leave.
Read also: EC Chief Accountant to make "missing" cash available if...
The Chief Justice's committee that investigated the three removed EC heads asked
He explained the then Deputy chair, Amadu Sulley handed the funds to him for safekeeping. The CJ's committee recommended that if
The money involved is from the Endowment Fund of EC staff which the commission borrowed from ahead of the 2012 Elections whilst it was waiting for the release of funds from the government to prepare for the elections.
When
The then chairperson,
…more to follow soon