Mentally ill man crushed to death at Circle Interchange

A road user met his untimely death at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange opposite the Ernest Chemist Head
office, when he was knocked down by a Toyota Camry with registration number GE – 7224-17 .
Follow @Graphicgh
The driver stopped some 300 meters up the overhead after distress alerts from shocked onlookers.
The tragic incident drew shocked onlookers close causing a chaotic scene.
An eyewitness who saw the gruesome accident narrated how the speeding Toyota Camry hit the pedestrian severing his body into halves.
“Two cars sped
The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue. Meanwhile, the traumatized driver, 25-year old Clarence Oye, is in the grips of the Nima Police.
Notwithstanding the risks, many pedestrians keep crossing the wide highway. Some of them said they are left with no option although there are safer points they could cross from.
The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue.
Credit: Citinewsroom.com