Cement truck runs over 3 people at Anloga junction in Kumasi

BY: Emmanuel Baah
Cement truck runs over 3 people at Anloga junction in Kumasi. PICTURES BY EMMANUEL BAAH

A truck loaded with cement, run over three people at Anloga junction in Kumasi on Thursday afternoon after the truck veered off the road and crashed the victims on the shoulders of the main intersection, which connects the Accra road to Kumasi central.

Two of the victims, one Afedzi popularly known as ‘Little’ said to be in his late 20s and a waakye [rice and beans] seller, had the lower part of their bodies completely torn apart.

A third victim, was trapped under the vehicle.

The driver of the truck with registration number AW 1418-11, and the two victims were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical care.


The driver was said to have lost control after an attempt to avoid hitting a taxicab which crossed his pathway. The two victims had displayed their wares by the roadside on the pavement and were sitting on the pavement.

