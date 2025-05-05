Featured

Constitution Review Committee receives over 600 reform proposals, NDC, NPP yet to submit proposals

Mohammed Ali May - 05 - 2025 , 07:34 3 minutes read

The Constitutional Review Committee has received more than 600 submissions on proposed reforms to Ghana's 1992 Constitution, but the two main political parties have not yet contributed to the process, Dr Rainer Akumperigya, Secretary of the CRC has said.

He was speaking on Joy FM's NewsFile programme on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

According to him, the committee has recorded 325 online submissions and over 200 hard copy proposals.

Of all the submissions we have received, we are a bit surprised that the two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are yet to either make written submissions or to appear before the committee, Dr Akumperigya said.

The secretary noted that submissions remain open as the committee progresses with its work. "We have dealt with the thematic clusters but it's an ongoing process until the recommendations are ready," he said.

Dr Akumperigya outlined two main methods for Ghanaians to submit their proposals. "You can submit via online through the email submissions@constitutionreviewgh.org. So you can sit at the comfort of your room, your office or wherever in the market store and then make a submission," he explained.

For those who prefer physical submissions, the CRC office is at the Office of the President annex at Ridge, adjacent to the Ministry of Communication on Abdul Diouf Road, with digital address GA-079-8344.

When asked about the need for another constitutional review following previous attempts in 2011 and more recently, Dr Akumperigya pointed to several political developments that have occurred since earlier review efforts.

"Before the 2011 commission, we didn't have two presidential petitions. We didn't have the electoral commissioner being removed by the process. We did not have a hung parliament. We did not have a president refusing or failing to sign a bill that was legitimately passed by parliament," he stated.

"We had also not had a president who lost a second bid and returned," he added, referencing recent constitutional developments that he believes justify this new review process.

Dr Akumperigya emphasised public participation, citing the preamble of the constitution, which states that it is "by the people, for the people and exercised by the will of the people."

"That document belongs to the people. The citizens own it. And that is why it's important that all these stakeholders and persons and institutions are important in the process that we're involved in," he stressed.