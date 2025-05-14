Previous article: 3 to be deported; 3 to face prosecution over illegal gold trade – Ghana Gold Board

Civil Service sets end of May deadline for MDAs to submit gender action plans under new SOP rollout

May - 14 - 2025

The Office of the Head of Civil Service has begun implementing its new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on gender mainstreaming, with all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) expected to submit gender action plans by the end of May 2025.

The move is part of efforts to integrate gender considerations into public service planning, budgeting and delivery.

It follows the validation of the SOP earlier this month and marks the beginning of operational steps across the Civil Service.

At a sensitisation workshop held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at the Civil Service Training Centre in Accra, the Head of the Civil Service, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darko, called for a change in how the public sector addresses inclusivity.

“A truly responsive and fair civil service must reflect the diversity of the society it serves,” Dr Aggrey-Darko said. “This SOP is not just a document. It was shaped through wide consultation, and the time has come for implementation.”

Dr Aggrey-Darko said chief directors across MDAs would receive training in June to help them understand and support the SOP.

“If leadership does not understand what is being done, they will not support it with the necessary resources,” he said.

Dr Benedict Buadi, Chief Management Analyst at the Office of the Head of Civil Service, explained that the SOP is grounded in the 1992 Constitution, the National Gender Policy and the Affirmative Action Act, 2024.

He said MDAs are now required to include gender targets in their work plans and budgets.

“Each department must prepare a gender action plan using the standard template,” Dr Buadi said. “This must include performance indicators, timelines and cost estimates. These activities are to be funded from the institution’s own budget.”

Dr Elizabeth Obeng Yeboah, Director for Recruitment, Training and Development, disclosed that only two MDAs had submitted their plans as of the date of the workshop.

“We expect all submissions to be in by the end of May,” she said. “Mid-year reports are due in June, with final reports expected by December. Gender Desk Officers must track progress throughout the year, not wait until the end.”

Mrs Jane Afful, Principal Research Officer at the Office of the Head of Civil Service, reminded officers to work closely with their human resource units in gathering data.

“You are not just collecting numbers. Your reports must reflect what is actually happening in your institutions,” Mrs Afful said.

“We expect accurate data on staff distribution by sex and age, along with the steps being taken to correct any imbalance.”

Speaking on behalf of Ms Juliet Amoah, Country Director of Emerging Public Leaders (EPL) Ghana, Dr Efua Kwaambaa Turkson said the SOP represents a shift in how gender issues are addressed in the public sector.

“This process is a step towards changing how the civil service approaches planning and delivery,” Dr Turkson said. “EPL is pleased to support this effort.”

She encouraged officials to take into account the needs of underrepresented groups and apply gender-aware methods in their work.

Officials also addressed disability inclusion during the session. They said the Office of the Head of Civil Service is working with the National Council on Persons with Disabilities to support recruitment.

They reminded institutions that once officers with disabilities are posted, they must be provided with an environment that allows them to work effectively.

Directors were also reminded that they are expected to mentor at least two female officers, with Gender Desk Officers responsible for monitoring and reporting on such mentorship as part of annual performance reviews.

The SOP was developed over a year through consultations involving EPL Ghana, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and selected MDAs. It was formally validated on May 6, 2025.

The workshop brought together Gender Desk Officers, directors, ministry representatives and technical officers from various public institutions.