Accra: City-wide decongestion exercise begins May 20; hawkers and illegal structures to be cleared

Mohammed Ali May - 15 - 2025 , 15:25 2 minutes read

A major decongestion exercise will begin in Accra on Tuesday, May 20, targeting the Central Business District (CBD) and other congested areas, including Okaishie, the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, and Kaneshie.

The initiative, announced by the new Chief Executive for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Michael Kpakpo Allotey, aims to remove street traders and unauthorised structures from pavements and roads to restore order and improve urban mobility.

At a press conference today in Accra, Allotey said the operation would be led by the Metropolitan Security Council (METSEC) and warned that the Assembly would no longer tolerate encroachment on public space.

“Our streets are not marketplaces. Pavements are for walking, roads are for driving,” he said, insisting that the current situation poses risks to public safety and city functionality.

According to the Chief executive, the exercise will begin in Okaishie, move through the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange area, and end in Kaneshie.

He said the move follows consultations with market leaders, security agencies, and transport unions, who confirmed that space is available in designated markets for affected traders.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Korle Klottey, Alfred Ato Allotey-Gaisie, who joined the Mayor at the briefing, said the two assemblies were united in their resolve to clear the streets.

He described the situation as a serious challenge, noting that street traders had moved from pavements onto roads, worsening traffic and sanitation.

He warned that unauthorised structures, including containers, would be demolished.

“The streets of Accra are not meant for selling, and we will not tolerate resistance from any quarters,” he said.

He also announced plans to introduce a 24-hour city operation model, including sanitation and security task forces to support businesses operating at night.

Both officials called for cooperation from residents and traders to ensure the success of the exercise.