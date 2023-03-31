Churches unite for Deeper Life Global Crusade in Accra

Doreen Andoh Mar - 31 - 2023 , 08:13

GHANA is to host the global crusade of the Deeper Life Bible Church at the Black Star Square in Accra from April 20-25, 2023.

Known as the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), the non-denominational Christian gathering is named after the Convener, the 81-year-old renowned global evangelist, mathematician, Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Dr William F. Kumuyi.

The launch of the event in Accra last Wednesday attracted a host of heads and leaders of various Christian denominations in Ghana.

Among the senior Men of God were the President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) and Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Worldwide, Apostle Eric Nyamekye; the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Dr Stephen Wengam; the Founder of the Salt and Light Ministries, Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee; the Senior Bishop of the Action Chapel International, Rev. James K. Saah, and the renowned international evangelist, Dr Lawrence Tetteh.

Other denominations represented at the event were the Methodist Church Ghana, which had its Presiding Bishop, the Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, in attendance; the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, represented by its Moderator, Rt Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante; the Apostolic Church, Ghana and the Global Evangelical Ministries.

Also represented were a number of Charismatic and Pentecostal denominations, the Scripture Union of Ghana and the Bible Society of Ghana.

All the religious leaders pledged their support to ensure that the GCK was a success.

Pulling down barriers

Launching the crusade, Apostle Nyamekye said no one denomination was the exclusive channel of God’s Grace, nor could anyone fulfil the Great Commission alone.

He said collective efforts born out of genuine love were required to pave the way for the effective fulfilment of the Great Commission.

“We, therefore, need to come together, pulling down all denominational barriers, to support one another.

I am convinced that this global crusade is a worthy cause that needs to be supported by all of us.

“This is so because one of the legacies of the Resurrection of Christ is the preaching in the Name of Jesus for the forgiveness of sins,” he said.

He added that it was always a pleasant thing to see believers come together to pursue a common goal, not bound by denominational barriers or separated by doctrine but united in love, describing it as a sure testimony that they were disciples of Jesus Christ.

“How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity. It is like the precious ointment upon the head that ran down upon the beard, even Aaron's beard; that went down to the skirts of his garments.

“As the dew of Hermon, and as the dew that descended upon the mountains of Zion: for there the Lord commanded the blessing, even life for evermore,” he said.

He commended the leadership of the Deeper Life Church for the inclusive nature of the crusade and the global partnerships, and pledged the Church of Pentecost’s support.

Grace

The Most Rev. Dr Boafo said the presentation of Christ through the crusade would move the country from one level of grace to another.

He said the nation had known Jesus as Lord in various aspects of its national life, but said it was time to present Him one more time through a united front as the only One who had all the solutions to national and personal challenges.

He said the Convener stood for holiness and sanctification, qualities the current generation needed to make an impact.

“These are the virtues we need in our time — in our politics, in our institutions and among our young people — to improve the country.

“If we can all stand for Christ in holiness in this visitation, each and every one of us, from the government to institutions to everybody, will be blessed.

I know that this is the work of God coming on us.

“Firstly, we need to put away all our differences, join hands and join in as believers and, together, the Lord will hear us and heal our land,” he said.

Winning souls

The National Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Ghana, Pastor Edward K. Duodu, commended the religious leaders for their massive support.

He said the objective of the GCK Ghana crusade was to win souls and prepare them for the second coming of Jesus Christ.