Remove unauthorised billboards within 21 days — Okaikwei North assembly

Daily Graphic Mar - 31 - 2023 , 08:25

The Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly (ONMA) has given a 21-day ultimatum for the removal of all unauthorised billboards within the municipality or culprits will face the full rigours of the law.

Owners of abandoned vehicles in the municipality also have up to 14 days to remove such vehicles.

Again, the assembly warned persons who block roads for events such as parties, funerals and weddings, without permit to desist from such acts as they were unlawful.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Okaikwei North, Boye Laryea, in a statement, said the above mentioned infractions were violations of the bye-laws of the assembly and the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

Such acts, he said, were also alarming, disturbing and posed problems for drivers, pedestrians and other road users.

“The Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly takes serious view of these persistent infractions and wishes to caution all offenders to desist from these acts or face the full rigours of the law.

Offenders will be arrested and prosecuted” the statement added.

ONMA includes areas such as Achimota, Lapaz, Abofu, Nii Boye Town and Kisseman.

Right procedure

The statement said per the bye-laws of the assembly, advertisers did not have the right to settle on a site for the erection of sign boards unless it had been inspected and approved by the Department of Physical Planning of the assembly.

“The assembly invites persons, companies, entities and other agencies with the intention of mounting billboards, sign boards and other forms of advertisements to contact the assembly for the necessary processes and procedures,” the statement added.

With regard to unauthorised blockage of roads, it urged people to seek permission from the assembly before embarking on such acts.

He called on people to support and cooperate with the assembly to develop the municipality.

“ONMA urges the general public to support its activities in order to live up to its vision of becoming a ‘model municipality in excellence,” the statement added.