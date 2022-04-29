Christian Council expresses concern over destruction of the environment

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has expressed concern over the wanton destruction of the environment and called on churches to use the pulpit to educate members on the need to protect the forests and water bodies.
The General-Secretary of the council, Rev. Dr Cyril G. K. Fayose, who expressed the concern, said “every dimension of God’s creation is being ruined under our watch. The forests are depleted, our water resources are becoming polluted, wildlife, climate patterns and sanitation are in shambles”.
According to him, the church could not look on and not do anything, adding that “the church is concerned, the Christian Council is concerned”.
Rev. Dr Fayose was speaking at a workshop jointly organised by the council and Arocha Ghana on Eco Church, an awards scheme to motivate churches to address environmental challenges.
Creation
The General-Secretary of the CCG said after God had created the world, He put human beings in charge of everything, meaning that it was the responsibility of all to tend, care and protect everything in the world, including the environment.
He said if about 70 per cent of Ghanaians were Christians, it meant that they contributed significantly to the destruction of the environment.
“That is why it is very important that we come back to the church and correct our errors. The church has the capacity to make a difference because we are so many,” he added.
He mentioned some of the things churches could do to right the wrong as tree planting, growing of grass and embarking on backyard gardening.
Dr Fayose further said the council was still piloting its plastic recovery project in churches around the Madina area and appealed to other churches to also join the project, which he said was aimed at collecting plastic waste for recycling.
Eco church award
Throwing more light on the Eco Church awards scheme, the Deputy National Director of Arocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu, said under the scheme, churches were expected to perform simple environmental tasks that would earn them points for rewards.
The tasks included grassing portions of their compounds, cautious use of gadgets with good electrical ratings and environmental posters and signs placed on church compounds to prick the conscience of members, he said.
He said based on the actions a church would take, it could win bronze, silver or gold as its reward.
“The whole idea is to get churches to be friendly to the environment. Being eco-friendly is being a friend to the environment and employing innovative ways that can reduce carbon footprint to help save the environment,” Mr Bosu said.
According to him, the church was a body of people who were very committed to the faith that they espoused, and that one of the key principles faith taught the church was the command to take care of the earth.