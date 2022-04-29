Propagate message of peace, unity - Dr Lawrence Tetteh urges media, others

World-renowned evangelist, Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has called on the media, social commentators, radio presenters and social media influencers to join hands with the church and other religious bodies to propagate the message of hope, peace and unity.
“The continuous peace, religious tolerance and brotherly love we enjoy in our beloved nation must not be taken for granted. It is simply by the infinite grace of God that our nation has been spared the chaos, famine, war and diseases wiping out large numbers of people in other countries, including the subregion,” he said.
The evangelist added that “a nation without a strong church is doomed”, saying the contribution of the church was evident in the impact it had made in nation-building over the years through the provision of well-meaning education.
Dr Tetteh, who is also the Convenor of the National Prayer Rally and Healing Service, made the call at a press conference in Accra yesterday to announce next month’s edition of the national prayer rally and healing service, which will be held on the theme: “This nonsense must stop”, at the Miracle Centre, Christian Village at Achimota from May 1 to 31, 2022.
Abusive language
Dr Tetteh said it was unfortunate that in recent times, foul and abusive words had been hurled at some religious leaders in some media, “with others joining the discussion, creating some discord in the church and among us as a people”.
“I will strongly entreat all of us to refrain from engaging in such acts and rather approach religious discussions and commentaries with decorum and maturity,” he said.
He again entreated the electronic media to dedicate more air time to the discussion of pertinent issues on morality and the ethical development of the people, especially the youth, who he said were future leaders, adding: “Let us educate, encourage and empower our youth positively.”
Dr Tetteh also asked politicians to be circumspect in their verbal attacks on the church and religious leadership as a result of errant behaviour among some members of the religious community.
He quoted Proverbs 29:2 of the Bible, which says: “When the righteous rule, the people rejoice”, saying the people were counting on the country’s leaders to be the light in difficult and trying times.
“We must continue to pray without ceasing and seek the face of God in all our deliberations. Let us continue to pray for our nation and our leaders, as the Word of God admonishes us,” the evangelist said.
Theme
Commenting on the theme for the prayer rally and healing service, Dr Tetteh explained that “This nonsense must stop” was a message that God had laid on his heart for some years now.
“Some people may wonder why a Man of God should give such a title to a religious programme. As controversial as this title may sound, there is a form of nonsense going on in people’s lives all over the world that must stop.
“Nonsense is a language that does not make sense. It also depicts something that does not add up, a language that is not acceptable or an issue or situation that is not acceptable,” he said.
“Our approach must be resolute and purposeful; let’s cry out to the Omnipotent God to lead us as individuals and as a nation to prosperity, peace, love and national repentance,” Dr Tetteh added.