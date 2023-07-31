Chief Justice Torkornoo on why persons with "obscene" and "offensive" conduct cannot be called to the bar

Graphic.com.gh

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has been explaining why a person with "obsene" and "offensive" conduct cannot be called to the bar.

Highlighting some of the qualifications to the bar at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration - GIMPA Law Faculty, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo stated: "When somebody has behaved in a certain way and we say we cannot call the person to the bar..."

"I was surprised at the furore that rose up concerning the call to the bar of certain people and I thought, like seriously, this is proper conduct for the legal sector. That's interesting..."

"Anyway, so for you to come into our space, and to come into the space of the legal sector, your conduct cannot be obscene and offensive and you expect that you would be admitted. It doesn't work like that."

"Your comments on social media, your ex parte communications for judges is extremely critical," she added,

In November 2022 a student of the Ghana School of Law, popularly known as "Ama Governor" on social media was denied the call to the bar.

It followed a petition to the General Legal Council about her conduct on social media a few days to the call to the bar.

