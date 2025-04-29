Featured

OSP's corruption charges against me are 'baseless' - Charles Bissue

Beatrice Laryea Apr - 29 - 2025 , 12:18 2 minutes read

Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue, has reacted to the Office of Special Prosecutor's (OSP) corruption charges against him, describing it as “baseless”.



In a statement dated April 29, 2025, Mr Charles Bissue pledged to challenge the OSP's charges "vigorously" through due process.

Rejecting the allegations brought against him, Mr Bissue stated: “I categorically assert that I have always acted in full compliance with both the legal and ethical obligations of the office I held, and the laws of the Republic of Ghana. Any suggestion of misconduct is baseless and will be vigorously challenged through due process.”

He called for full transparency in the trial, urging the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to present a complete, unedited, and unaltered version of the investigative video underpinning the prosecution.

According to him, this is essential to ensure that the truth is revealed in its entirety, without manipulation.

Mr Bissue also pointed to the timing of the charges, noting that the prosecution is being pursued under a new administration—distinct from the one in which he served.

Underscoring the importance of fairness, he added: “It is my sincere hope that this process will allow all parties an equitable opportunity to present evidence, and that the facts will be evaluated fairly, without bias.”

He also reaffirmed his commitment to cooperate fully with the legal process and appealed for public restraint and urged trust in the integrity of the judicial system.

“I urge the public to respect the legal process and refrain from premature judgments. The people of Ghana deserve transparency, accountability, and a resolution rooted in the rule of law,” he stated.

Background

The writ seeks to prosecute him and Andy Thomas Owusu for alleged corruption and misuse of public office for profit.

The OSP had initiated the legal proceedings related to the controversial Galamsey Fraud documentary published by investigative outfit Tiger Eye P.I. in 2019.

The charges, filed at the High Court (Criminal Division) in Accra on April 28, alleged that between January and February 2019, Mr Bissue, while serving as IMCIM Secretary, corruptly accepted bribes totaling GH¢35,000 from one Benjamin Adjapong, directly and through Owusu, to fast-track the renewal of an expired mining license for ORR Resources Enterprise without proper documentation.

Bissue faces nine counts, including using public office for profit under Section 179C(a) of Act 29 for allegedly receiving GH¢15,000 on January 22, GH¢10,000 on January 30, and another GH¢10,000 on February 8 to bypass IMCIM vetting processes.

He is also charged with corruption by a public officer under Sections 239(1) & (3) of Act 29 (as amended by Act 1034) for accepting bribes to influence official duties. Read the statement below.