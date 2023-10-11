Cenpower launches marine clean-up project

Justice Agbenorsi Oct - 11 - 2023 , 06:50

Cenpower Generation Ltd, owners of the Kpone Independent Power Plant (KIPP), has launched the KIPP Clean Project to address the issue of plastic and waste pollution along the beach shorelines within the Tema industrial enclave.

The inaugural event involved a clean-up exercise along the Sega Beach at Kpone in the Greater Accra Region during the commemoration of the nation’s Founder’s Day this year.

The project is being supported by five other environmentally conscious organisations, namely, the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly, the Tema Tank Farm Ltd, the Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd, Ecostar Environmental Services Ltd, and Cenpower Operations and Services Ltd.

Participants

Approximately 150 dedicated volunteers from the partner organisations participated in the clean-up exercise.

Participants were provided with personal protective gear and other cleaning tools and equipment to ensure their safety and effectiveness.

The Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Cenpower, Theophilus Sackey, said “the exercise represents the commitment of the company to preserving our planet and its ecosystems in the face of mounting climate change threats”.

He expressed appreciation to the participating organisations and said “Cenpower, together with our five partners, acknowledge that the protection of our marine environment is an essential step in combating climate change and safeguarding the well-being of all living creatures, including humans, animals and plants”.

Objective

The project seeks to raise awareness of environmental hazards posed by plastic and waste pollution.

It emphasises the importance of protecting the environment, especially marine life from the harmful effects of waste, including strengthening of relationships among participating organisations to underscore the significance of working together to positively impact the community.

Waste collected during the event was managed by a waste management specialist.

The project is also a testament to the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Cenpower is a major electricity supplier in the country, producing 350 megawatts of power, which accounts for approximately 10 per cent of the nation’s total power generation capacity and approximately 15 per cent of available thermal power generation capacity, making the company one of the largest private independent power producers in the country.