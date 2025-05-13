Featured

Cedi at 60: Bank of Ghana to celebrate currency milestone with nationwide events

Mohammed Ali May - 13 - 2025 , 13:38 2 minutes read

The Bank of Ghana has announced plans to commemorate 60 years since the introduction of the Cedi as Ghana’s official currency, with a series of nationwide events scheduled between July and December 2025.

The Cedi was introduced on July 19, 1965, replacing the Ghanaian Pound as the country’s sole legal tender.

In a notice issued on May 13, 2025, and signed by the Bank’s Secretary, Ms Sandra Thompson, the central bank said the Cedi has remained a symbol of Ghana’s economic independence and progress over the past six decades.

According to the Bank, activities marking the anniversary will include official launches, public exhibitions, educational campaigns, and forums involving stakeholders across the country.

The statement noted that the Cedi has gone through several changes in form and policy direction to respond to Ghana’s evolving economic needs.

It described the currency as a reflection of the country’s resilience and efforts towards a stable and inclusive economy.

“This anniversary offers an opportunity for Ghanaians to reflect on the history of the Cedi, to celebrate the progress made, and to reaffirm our collective responsibility to protect the value and integrity of the currency,” the notice stated.

The Bank also indicated that the anniversary will serve as a platform to engage the public on the importance of monetary stability and the use of digital financial tools.

Ms Thompson said the Bank welcomes the participation of the general public, institutions, and development partners in the upcoming events. Details of the full programme will be released in due course.

The Bank of Ghana restated its goal of maintaining a stable Cedi as part of its broader role in managing inflation and protecting the value of the national currency.