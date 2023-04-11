CDS inaugurates facilities at Jungle Warfare School

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Apr - 11 - 2023 , 07:26

The Chief of the Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, has inaugurated four separate self-contained residential apartments and a 30-seater washroom at the Jungle Warfare School (JWS) at Akyem Achiase in the Eastern Region.

The residential accommodation are meant for military officers, while the washrooms will be used by recruits.

The projects formed part of facilities being funded with GH¢100 million financial support from the Chinese government to improve infrastructure in military barracks in the country.

Need for infrastructure

Vice Admiral Amoama said all military barracks need infrastructure, especially residential accommodation and the current government had initiated a programme to solve the problem.

He stressed that apart from its core mandate of training military officers and recruits, the JWS was also assisting to provide security in the country.

Vice Admiral Amoama said jungle warfare training was essential to the military, so his outfit would do everything possible to fully equip it to deliver on its core mandate.

He noted with pride that the Achiase JWS had been recognised as one of the best of such military institutions worldwide, and, therefore, admonished the management and the trainees to sustain the proud record.

Maintenance

The CDS advised users of the facilities to observe proper maintenance culture to ensure they lasted longer.

He praised the Chief Executive of the Achiase District Assembly, Richmond Amponsah Agyabeng and the Member of Parliament for the area, Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo for complementing the efforts of the government and the military high command to develop the JWS and urged them to sustain the spirit.

The CDS and his entourage including the Chief of Army Staff, Major General James Oppong Peprah, the acting Commanding Officer of the JWS, Lt Col Jacob Cudjoe and the Baamuhene of Achiase, Baffour Owusu Sakyi Baah, inspected ongoing development projects at the barracks.

The soldiers at the JWS also performed a military demonstration in honour of the CDS and his entourage.