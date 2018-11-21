Cape Coast: Sonturk Supermarket robbers captured on CCTV

Armed men have robbed Sonturk Supermarket, a popular and well-patronized supermarket in the Cape Coast Metropolis, bolting with more than GH¢100,000.
The amount was proceeds from sales made on Saturday November 17, 2018.
The suspects were said to have broken into the facility on Sunday by cutting through the back of the building, before having access to the safe room, where they carried the operation.
Graphic Online understands the Kotokuraba police were informed, while further report was made to the regional headquarters.
The General Manager of the Company, Mr Theophilus Turkson, who conducted Graphic Online round the scene Wednesday said he and other workers reported at work on Monday, November 19, and realised that some items had been scattered on the floor.
On further inspections, he stated, it was discovered the wall had been broken through the warehouse and the money-safe also cut open.
He said some of the security cameras had been destroyed, while signed chequebooks belonging to the Company also stolen.
Mr Turkson said the criminals also left behind, hammer, chisel and some dangerous implements used, while some of the suspects captured by the CCTV cameras in the stores were handed over to the police.
He however, accused the police for not doing enough to arrest the suspects, adding that "with all information we provided the police, more than 48 hours, we expect them to expedite action to arrest the culprits".
"I must say management is worried by the attitude of the police in this matter, " he stressed.
When contacted, the Central Regional Public Relation Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Iren Oppong denied the claims and said the police have begun investigations into the case, saying two person have been held so far in connection with the case.