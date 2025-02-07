Next article: Afenyo-Markin, Dafeamekpor, Annoh-Dompreh, and others set to face probe committee on Monday

Brig. Gen Tanye-Kulono appointed Acting Director-General of GPHA

Jemima Okang Addae Feb - 07 - 2025 , 16:02 2 minutes read

Brigadier-General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono has been appointed Acting Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) by President John Dramani Mahama.

A statement issued on February 7 by the Acting Spokesperson to the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, described Brig. Gen. Tanye-Kulono as a distinguished military officer and legal professional. He currently serves as the Deputy Commandant of the National College of Defence Studies (NCDS) at Burma Camp.

Brig. Gen. Tanye-Kulono holds a Master of Laws (LLM) in Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution from the George Washington School of Law, a Master’s in Management Studies from Osmania University in India, and a Master of Arts in International Affairs from the University of Ghana. He was called to the Ghanaian Bar in 2015.

“His professional development includes military training from prestigious institutions such as the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the United States Army Command and Staff College, and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre,” the statement said.

He has held key leadership roles, including Chief Coordinator at NCDS, Assistant Commandant at the Training and Doctrine Command, and Deputy Director-General of Training at GHQ.

Brig. Gen. Tanye-Kulono’s expertise extends to peacekeeping operations, having served as Deputy Force Provost Marshal and Officer in Charge of Special Investigations at UNIFIL HQ.

"Drawing from his experience in counterterrorism, strategic defence management, and operational training, he has contributed significantly to military leadership and security strategy both in Ghana and internationally," Mr. Ofosu added.

With vast experience in military operations, training, and legal affairs, Brig. Gen. Tanye-Kulono is regarded as a highly respected figure in both defence and legal circles.

