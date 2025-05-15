Previous article: BoG Governor calls for continental coordination in financial sector

Featured

BoG sets $10,000 cash withdrawal limit for travellers

Mohammed Ali May - 15 - 2025 , 11:38 1 minute read

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has placed a limit of $10,000 on foreign exchange withdrawals for individuals travelling outside the country.

The measure, which takes immediate effect, was announced in a public notice issued on May, 15, 2025, and signed by the Secretary of the Bank, Ms Sandra Thompson.

According to the BoG, the decision is in line with the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723), and is intended to control foreign exchange outflows.

Per Notice No. BG/GOV/SEC/2025/14, over-the-counter cash withdrawals in foreign currency from Foreign Exchange Accounts (FEA) and Foreign Currency Accounts (FCA) are no longer permitted.

In addition, individuals are limited to the equivalent of $10,000 per person per trip for travel-related purposes.

Such withdrawals must be backed by a valid passport, visa, and a confirmed travel ticket, consistent with BoG Notice No. BG/GOV/SEC/2014/09.

While cash withdrawals have been capped, cheque transactions from FEA and FCA accounts remain unaffected. Issuance and use of cheque books will continue as before.

“The Bank has not contemplated reviewing these existing measures,” Ms Thompson said in the notice.

She advised all banks and the public to comply fully.