Betting company cashier jailed for betting away employer’s GH¢8,575

GNA May - 13 - 2025 , 06:47 1 minute read

A 23-year-old cashier has been sentenced to three months imprisonment with hard labour by the Kaneshie District Court One after pleading guilty to stealing GH¢8,575.00 from his employer and using it for sports betting, which he eventually lost.

The convict, Andy Tetteh, was employed at Bingo Bets, a betting company located at Ecomog, Adabraka, where he worked as a cashier. According to Police Chief Inspector Achana Apewah, who prosecuted the case, the incident occurred on April 30, 2025, when Tetteh received bets totalling GH¢8,575.00 from customers but failed to account for the money.

Mr. Teye Simon Kwabla, the complainant and manager of Bingo Bets, lodged a complaint with the police after Tetteh could not produce the funds. Investigations revealed that Tetteh had diverted the entire amount into betting, hoping to multiply the money but ended up losing all of it.

He was arrested, charged with stealing, and arraigned before the court, where he admitted the offence. The presiding judge convicted him on his own plea and handed down a three-month sentence to be served with hard labour.

The case highlights growing concerns over gambling-related theft and the financial risks posed by unregulated or excessive betting behaviour, particularly among the youth.