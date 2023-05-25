Benkum SHS Head Teacher interdicted by GES over sexual misconduct allegations

GraphicOnline May - 25 - 2023 , 12:06

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has taken action against Emmanuel Nyarko, the head teacher of Benkum Senior High School (SHS) in the Eastern Region, following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Mr. Nyarko has been interdicted pending investigations into his reported involvement with approximately 15 female students at the school.

It has been revealed that several teachers at the institution, who were allegedly engaged in similar misconduct, cited Mr. Nyarko's behaviour when attempting to arrange their transfers to different schools.

The incident took place in 2022 and has been under investigation since then.

In an interview with Citi FM, Yaw Opoku Mensah, the deputy spokesperson for the Education Ministry, confirmed that the regional education body is leading the investigation.

He emphasized that the Ministry is closely monitoring the progress of the investigation, and the school has cooperated by creating a conducive environment for the committee to carry out its work in accordance with the GES code of conduct.

Mensah urged the public to remain calm and assist with the investigative process.

He said the outcome of the investigations will be reported to the GES headquarters for further action to be taken.

“The investigation has started and the regional education outfit is in charge and the school has paved the way for investigations to start for the headmaster to give out the space or step aside for the committee to have the atmosphere to carry on with the investigations as per the code of conduct of GES," Mr Mensah said.

“The Ministry is monitoring the development, and we urge the public to stay calm and help with the investigative process. And eventually, a report of the outcome of the investigations will be communicated to the GES in headquarters for other actions to be taken,”.