Bawumia commissions new mosque in Sorbelle

GraphicOnline Jun - 30 - 2024 , 14:13

There was joy in and around Sorbelle, in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region, following the commissioning of a mosque for the community over the weekend.

The mosque, funded by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the request of the community members, was commissioned last Saturday.

Prior to the commissioning, Dr. Bawumia and some members of the community observed one of the five daily Muslim prayers (Asr) in the mosque, and prayers of appreciation were offered for his generous gesture to the community.

The Paramount Chief of the area, on behalf of the community, expressed immense gratitude to Dr. Bawumia and prayed to Allah to reward him abundantly, both on earth and in the hereafter.

"This beautiful mosque you have built for us here in the community will not only help us get closer to our maker, but it will also turn the place into a tourist attraction. May the Almighty Allah reward and bless you abundantly for this wonderful gesture," added the Paramount Chief.

In his speech, Dr. Bawumia expressed his joy at being able to build a house of worship for the people.

"I am happy today because many people think that it is human beings who build mosques, but it is only Allah who builds mosques," said Dr. Bawumia. "When I made the promise to build the mosque, I prayed to Allah to make it possible, and Allah said it is possible. So, I thank the Almighty Allah for making it possible to build this mosque for you."

Dr. Bawumia urged Muslim members of the community and the nation at large to continue living in harmony with those who are not Muslims to ensure the continuous peace of the country.

"For us in this country, we are Christians and Muslims, and I don't discriminate because it is the same God we are worshipping. I help everybody. Let us continue to live in harmony with everyone: our brothers and sisters who are Christians, for the continuous peace and harmony of this country."