Disregard fake news about IGP being asked to proceed on leave - Police

GraphicOnline Jun - 30 - 2024 , 14:51

The Ghana Police Service is urging the public to disregard media reports suggesting that the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has been asked to proceed on leave.

In a press release issued today, the police stated: "The public should disregard this fake news and treat it with the contempt it deserves."

The release added: "The Inspector-General of Police remains committed to his patriotic duty of leading the Ghana Police Service as per the mandate given to him by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo."

The swift reaction from the police was in response to media reports early today that the IGP was directed to proceed on leave due to findings allegedly made against him by the Ad-Hoc Parliamentary Committee established to investigate a reported conspiracy to oust him from office.

The reports claimed that IGP Dampare had been asked to proceed on leave and hand over command to COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno.