Oliver Barker-Vormawor granted bail

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a convenor of the #FixTheCountry movement, who has been charged with treason felony has been granted bail.
Graphic Online’s Della Russel Ocloo reports that the Tema High Court, presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah granted him a Ghc2million bail with two sureties Wednesday morning (March 16, 2022) after he applied to the court.
The move followed the inability of the Ashaiman District Court, where he has been arraigned on the treason felony charge to grant him bail.
From Tema, Della Russel Ocloo reports that the court asked one of the sureties to deposit documentations on a landed property with the court.
Barker-Vormawor has also been directed by the court to report to the Police once a week while investigations into the case continues.
The court also directed that the police should continue to hold his passport.
Barker-Vormawor has been in police custody since February 11, 2022 when he was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).
He was remanded into police custody when he was first arraigned at the Ashaiman District Court on February 14, 2022 on a charge of treason felony.
…This is a developing story. Please refresh your page for more updated details.