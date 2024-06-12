Azar donates paint to Kintampo Waterfalls

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Jun - 12 - 2024 , 08:48

Azar Chemical Industries Ltd., a subsidiary of Azar Group has donated 22 buckets of paint to the Kintampo Waterfalls in the Bono East Region.

Advertisement

This is to help beautify the tourism facility.

The Executive Marketing Manager of Azar, Jad Azar handing over the paint said the company was commitment to its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives on painting and refurbishing community-based buildings nationwide, as well as supporting various tourist attractions in different capacities.

"For six years, Azar Group has dedicated significant resources and countless buckets of paint materials to beautify the Kintampo Waterfalls, aiming to attract more tourists," he said.

The Site Manager for the Kintampo Waterfalls, Michael Apake, acknowledged Azar Group’s generous support in maintaining the site, noting that the paints would be used for their intended purpose.

"We are very grateful for these items and promise to use them to enhance our site and attract more tourism to the region," Mr. Apake said.