Why I decided to finance construction of Tema Community 25 and Afienya road - Willmens CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Willmens Company Limited, Williams Asare Mensah, has explained why he decided to finance the construction of portions of a road that links Tema Community 25 to Afienya, in the Ningo Prampram Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.
According to Williams Asare Mensah, who did not disclose the cost of the project, government alone cannot develop the country without the support of individuals and corporate Ghana.
The about 1.5 kilometres of road in a community known as Bulaso, is a road that links various suburbs in Tema Community 25 and Afienya, and has over the years been in a poor state.
Speaking to journalists, the CEO of Willmens, a downstream oil and gas service provider, said aside from being resident in the community, he was motivated to bring relief to users of the road as part of his company’s corporate social responsibility.
Mr Mensah said he was gingered after it took his mechanic about four hours to navigate the gullies on the road before coming to his residence.
He was also hopeful that the road would result in the establishment of businesses on the stretch that has been completed.
Mr Mensah also took the opportunity to urge well-meaning citizens to emulate such gestures to develop the country in their own small way.
He further urged the government to continue the work from where he had stopped to bring relief to the long-suffering residents.
