Next article: Road Safety Authority gives Assemblies 21 days to remove unauthorised billboards in Accra

Previous article: Former National Signals Bureau boss Kwabena Adu-Boahene and three others charged with stealing

Featured

Take tough actions against tax evasion and smuggling - New GRA board members told

Mohammed Ali Apr - 30 - 2025 , 14:41 3 minutes read

The Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has inaugurated the newly constituted Governing Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), urging the members to step up efforts to tackle tax evasion, smuggling, and corruption within the GRA.

Speaking at the ceremony in Accra on April 30, 2025, Dr Forson called on the members of the board to strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation as the government manages a difficult fiscal situation.

He thanked President John Dramani Mahama for assembling what he described as a “distinguished team” to lead the GRA at what he called a crucial time for the economy.

“This is a defining moment,” Dr Forson said. “You assume this mantle at a time when the government faces tight financing conditions, with limited access to the capital market following the debt restructuring programme, and shrinking project and programme grants from development partners.”

Mr Forson explained that the government’s main fiscal goal for 2025 and the years ahead is to raise more domestic revenue.

He stated that the government aims to increase revenue collection by at least 0.6 percentage points of GDP each year, targeting a primary fiscal surplus of 1.5 percent of GDP by the end of 2025.

He added that the country also seeks to reduce its external debt service-to-revenue ratio from 28 per cent in 2022 to 18 per cent by 2028.

He pointed to the recent withdrawal of more than US$234 million in support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for health, education, and economic growth programmes, describing it as a reminder of the need to build a stronger domestic revenue base.

“This is a stark reminder of why we must secure our own financing to support national development,” he said.

Mr Forson urged the new board and management of the GRA to modernise the Authority’s operations, build a strong culture of integrity, and take firm action against tax evasion and smuggling.

He stressed that public trust in the GRA’s fairness and ethical conduct was necessary for success, warning that “revenue lost through corruption translates to unbuilt schools, unpaved roads, and lives adversely affected by inadequate healthcare and poor sanitation.”

Among the measures he announced was a mandatory rotation policy for GRA officers every two years to minimise collusion and broaden staff experience.

Mr Forson also mentioned plans to sign a performance bonus Memorandum of Understanding with the Commissioner-General, which would be witnessed by the heads of the Domestic Tax and Customs divisions.

He assured the new board that the Ministry of Finance would support their efforts to carry out their responsibilities.

“Let us remember that every tax cedi collected and every integrity-driven decision made brings us closer to building the prosperous, inclusive, and self-reliant Ghana We All Want Together,” Mr Forson said.

Related: See the members of the new GRA board