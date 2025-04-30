Featured

See the members of the new GRA board

Kweku Zurek Business News Apr - 30 - 2025 , 13:15

The Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has inaugurated a new board for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), describing the occasion as a defining moment in Ghana’s quest for revenue transformation and integrity in public finance management.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Dr Forson underlined the vital role of the GRA in the country’s economic development, noting that the success of government policies is heavily reliant on the authority’s ability to mobilise revenue efficiently.

He urged the newly constituted board to approach their responsibilities with a strong sense of integrity, purpose, and accountability, as the nation seeks to strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation to support public expenditure.

“This is a defining moment for revenue excellence in our country,” the Minister remarked. “It is time to look within and raise domestic revenue to anchor our government’s spending. We must work with urgency and discipline.”

The nine-member board is chaired by George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, a former Deputy Minister of Finance and current Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South. He is expected to provide strategic leadership to the board as it works to reform and modernise Ghana’s revenue collection systems.

The other members of the board include Mr Anthony Sarpong, the Commissioner of the GRA; Mr Patrick Nomo; Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare; Dr Zakaria Mumuni; Madam Faustina Nelson; Mr George Ayiretey; Laadi Ayamba; and Mr Francis-Xavier Sosu.

Dr Forson tasked the board to take decisive action against smuggling, which continues to undermine the country’s revenue efforts, particularly at the borders. He also called for innovative strategies to broaden the tax net and improve compliance without overburdening taxpayers.

The inauguration comes at a time when Ghana is exploring ways to strengthen its fiscal position and reduce reliance on external borrowing. The GRA, as the key institution mandated to collect taxes and administer revenue laws, is central to these efforts.

With the new board in place, expectations are high for a renewed focus on efficiency, technology adoption, and transparency in revenue administration, as government looks to close loopholes and increase tax collection to fund its development agenda.