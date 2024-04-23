Asogli chiefs kick against attempt to rename HTU after Dr Amu

SOME chiefs, queens, elders and the youth in Asogli, clad in red apparel, yesterday undertook a protest march on the streets of Ho, the Volta Regional capital, to reaffirm their objection to attempts to rename the Ho Technical University (HTU) after the late Dr Ephraim Amu, a renowned musician.

They included the Awafiaga (War Lord) of Asogli, Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII; the Dufia of Ho-Ahoe, Togbe Kasa III, and the Dufia of Ho-Heve, Togbe Anikpi III.

They marched from the Asogli Palace in Ho-Bankoe in defiance of the scorching sun to the Volta Regional Coordinating Council where their petition was received by the Chief Director, Augustus Awity.

Mr Awity assured the people that the petition would be presented to the Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, who was on official duty.

The protesters continued their procession to the Ho Municipal Assembly where a copy of the petition was handed over to the Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Divine Bosson, and to the HTU where a copy was presented to the management of the university.

Lack of consultations

At a news conference which preceded the protest march, Togbe Howusu said the decision to rename the HTU was arrived at without any consultation with the chiefs and people of Ho, who played a crucial role in the establishment of the institution.

“The Asogli State Council views the decision of the government and the governing council of the university to rename the HTU without due consultation with the major stakeholders, including the council, the custodians of the land, as unfortunate, misplaced and disrespectful,” he said.

Togbe Howusu, who is a Divisional Chief of Ho-Dome, maintained that the HTU was an esteemed institution in the public domain which holds a special pride of place in the region, particularly for the people of the Asogli State on whose land the university was situated.

“It is imperative that this progress and reputation remain undisturbed, as frequent changes in the university’s name can lead to confusion among stakeholders, including students, alumni and the general public, regarding its identity and mission,” he added.

The chief maintained that names carried significant meanings and could impact institutions positively or negatively, saying the name of a university was closely tied to its history, identity, values and mission.

Rationale

Togbe Howusu said although the chiefs of Asogli recognised the achievements of the late Dr Amu and his laudable contribution to music and culture, such achievements had limited relevance to the academic programmes and mission of the HTU.

He said they first objected to the attempt to rename the HTU after Dr Amu in February 2018, when they called on the regional minister to make their stance clear to him.

“The Asogli State Council wishes to remind the authorities of the HTU that major decisions affecting the university should be made in consultation with relevant stakeholders to avoid conflicts and unnecessary confrontations.