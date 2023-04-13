Asenso-Boakye awards scholarships to 106 students "Support 39 traders"

Daily Graphic Apr - 13 - 2023 , 08:14

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has presented scholarship packages to 106 brilliant, needy tertiary education students from various communities in the constituency.

He also presented financial assistance to 39 petty traders, mainly market women operating in the area.

The presentation ceremony was held at the forecourt of the MP’s constituency office at Bantama in Kumasi on Easter Monday.

Addressing the beneficiaries at the event, Mr Asenso-Boakye — who is also the Minister of Works and Housing — said he funded the initiative with his share of the MPs Common Fund, and expressed the belief that the investment would create a positive impact on the lives of beneficiaries and propel them to contribute meaningfully to their communities and the society at large.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to make good use of the modest support so that its desired objective could be achieved

He explained that the package was part of initiatives to address challenges facing the vulnerable in society and to give them a helping hand.

He said the gesture would offset the academic fees and expenses of the students, and would enable the beneficiaries to focus on their studies and pursue their fields of interest without any financial burden.

Additionally, under the MP’s Livelihood Support Scheme, the 39 market women operating in the area were granted financial assistance to support their businesses.

The purpose, he said, was to facilitate the growth of entrepreneurship in the community, and to support the livelihoods of the beneficiaries.

Joy

It was an occasion of great joy and gratitude, as constituents praised Mr Asenso-Boakye for his selfless gesture towards the growth of education in the constituency.