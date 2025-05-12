Next article: US court reduces $18m defamation award against Kennedy Agyapong to $500

Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong in US: US$18million damage awarded in defamation suit reduced to $500

Graphic.com.gh May - 12 - 2025 , 16:43 3 minutes read

Tiger Eye PI headed by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has confirmed that the US$18 million damage awarded against Kennedy Agyapong, a former Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the defamation suit in the United States of America (USA) has been reduced to $500.

In a press statement dated May 11, 2025, Tiger Eye PI indicated that following the initial US$18 million award by the Jury at the Essex County Superior Court, and Kennedy Agyapong's subsequent filing of a motion for remittitur, asking the judge to reduce the amount awarded against him [Ken], the court has reduced the award.

"Today, the trial judge granted Kennedy Agyapong's motion for remittitur and reduced the initial award [US$18 million] to $500. This means that, while the judge held that Kennedy Agyapong had defamed me [Anas], in his reasoning, the award against Kennedy Agyapong by the jury was excessive," the statement from Tiger Eye PI indicated.

"Thus, inherent in his motion, Kennedy Agyapong admitted to having maliciously defamed me[Anas]", the statement added.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas in March 2025 secured a legal victory against Kennedy Agyapong, after a jury in the Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey found Agyapong liable for defamation.

The court awarded Anas a multi-million dollar settlement for the defamation.

In his immediate reaction, Anas described the ruling as more than just a personal victory, calling it a decisive message to Ghanaian politicians that the media cannot be taken for granted.

Mr Agyapong filed a motion for remittitur and asked the judge to reduce the amount awarded against him.

It is following that application that the amount has reduced from the US$18million to $US500.

Attached below is a copy of the Tiger Eye statement

11 May 2025 | PRESS RELEASE

OUR VICTORY IS IN THE JUDGEMENT AND NOT THE AWARD

As Ghanaians may recall, a couple of weeks ago, an American jury found Kennedy Agyapong guilty of maliciously defaming my character.

Consequent to the finding by the jury, an amount of $18M was awarded in my favour against Kennedy Agyapong.

Following the award, Kennedy Agyapong filed a motion for remittitur, asking the judge to reduce the amount awarded against him. Thus, inherent in his motion, Kennedy Agyapong admitted to having maliciously defamed me.

Today, the trial judge granted Kennedy Agyapong's motion for remittitur and reduced the initial award to $500. This means that, while the judge held that Kennedy Agyapong had defamed me, in his reasoning, the award against Kennedy Agyapong by the jury was excessive.

Many avenues of redemption accrue to me. But, it is important to state, as I previously did, that, this fight has not been about the money, but rather, a fight for truth and justice.

I am happy that not a single allegation was proven against me in court when Kennedy Agyapong was given full opportunity to substantiate.

I will continue in my relentless fight against corruption - and in doing that, continue to name, shame, and jail

Signed

Tiger Eye PI