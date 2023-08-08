Ambassador Salamu Amadu leads health screening initiative for Ayawaso North Residents

GraphicOnline Aug - 08 - 2023 , 07:30

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu has spearheaded a significant health screening initiative in honour of International Youth Day.

The esteemed philanthropist and astute businessman orchestrated a two-day event to offer free health insurance registration and renewal for residents within the Ayawaso North Municipality.

Commencing at the Maamobi Hamburg Mosque and concluding in Accra Newtown on August 4-5, 2023, the exercise garnered appreciation from locals in both communities.

Ambassador Amadu's steadfast support for the residents, particularly the burgeoning youth within the Zongo Communities, earned accolades for his compassion and commitment.

Hajia Mariama Issah, a beneficiary of Ambassador Amadu's philanthropic endeavour, expressed gratitude for the initiative. She appealed for the annual continuation of such efforts, aimed at relieving the financial burden faced by individuals who struggle to acquire the National Health Insurance card.

Ambassador Amadu underscored that this initiative forms a crucial part of the forthcoming International Youth Day summit scheduled for August 12, 2023, at the National Mosque Kanda. He lauded the impressive turnout, noting the diverse participation of the elderly, youth, and children.

He expressed his appreciation to the Ayawaso North Municipal Social Welfare Director and the National Health Insurance office for their collaboration in making the initiative a success. The National Youth Ambassador for Peace and Development also praised the collective effort that contributed to the event's success.

The health screening initiative was made possible with support from the Maamobi General Hospital and Rabito Clinic, who provided free health screenings. Notably, a total of 1,500 individuals benefited from the comprehensive health screening and health insurance services provided during the two-day event.