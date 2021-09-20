Allow members to seek medical help - Pastor tells churches

A Senior Pastor of the Renewal Sanctuary congregation of the Victory Bible Church International, Rev. Joseph N.L. Lamptey, has admonished ministers of God to encourage members of their churches to seek medical attention for conditions that have basis in science rather than attributing every ailment to witchcraft.
He explained that most pastors deceived their members that their relatives were the cause of their sicknesses, and, therefore, kept them for prayers instead of advising them to go for medical treatment.
“Sometimes, their illness reached advanced stages before they are sent to the hospital,” he said.
Rev. Lamptey said this in an interview during a free health screening exercise organised by the Renewal Sanctuary congregation based at Tetegu in the Ga South Municipality for over 500 residents of the community and its environs.
Screening
Medical conditions screened during the exercise included diabetes, hypertension, body pains, sight, hearing and sexually transmitted infections.
It was supported by medical teams from the Trust Health Medical Konsult, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Police Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital.
Apart from checking their health conditions, the medical team also provided the residents with medications, while those with complicated conditions were referred to higher institutions for further treatment.
The church had organised similar exercises in 2018 and 2019 during which it registered more than 300 members of the Tetegu community onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.
Funding
The exercise, with the complementary medical supplies, was funded by the 80 members of the branch through fundraising and contributions.
The senior pastor said the exercise was aimed at keeping members of the community healthy to enable them to have the peace of mind to worship God.
''Worshipping God is not only about spirituality, but also taking care of people physically to make them healthy,'' he said.
Rev. Lamptey encouraged Christians to take part in the vaccinations against COVID-19 to help control its spread and impact.
The medical team advised the people to cultivate the habit of undergoing regular check-ups to safeguard their health.