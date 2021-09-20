Justice Kotey chairs Presby University College board

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Emmanuel Nii Ashie Kotey, has been sworn into office as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Presbyterian University College, Ghana (PUCG).
He will hold the position for the next three years.
He replaced a former Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, following her recent appointment as the Chairperson of the Governing Council of the University of Ghana.
Justice Kotey was sworn into office by the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, at a brief inauguration ceremony held at the church’s head office in Accra last Thursday.
At the ceremony, Justice Akuffo, who had served as chairperson of the university's council for the past one and half years prior to her new appointment, officially handed over vital documents of the university to Justice Kotey to mark the beginning of a new regime.
Easy choice
At the event, Rt Rev. Prof. Mante said the university council did not have any difficulty settling on Justice Kotey for the position, citing the latter’s “rich academic and Christian background” as a basis for the appointment.
“I don’t have any problem in handing this university to you in the next three years. We trust that the Lord will give you grace to be able to lead this university,” he told the new chairperson.
The Moderator also expressed gratitude to Justice Akuffo for accepting the council’s appointment about two years ago and wished her well in her new role at the University of Ghana.
Justice Kotey thanked the council for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to “bring the vigour and dynamism” required to navigate the university through the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As I assume the chair of the Council, I pledge to bring vigour and dynamism. These are trying and changing times so we need to constantly review our mode of delivery, curriculum and I’m confident that with the excellent members of council that we have, we will live up to the task,” he said.
For her part, Justice Akuffo said she was confident that the university had been well positioned for the transition that was taking place, and pledged her readiness to support the institution at all times.