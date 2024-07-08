Featured

Akosombo Dam: VRA announces potential spillage of excess water

Graphic.com.gh Jul - 08 - 2024 , 06:39

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has announced its intention to engage relevant stakeholders of a potential spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam.

Advertisement

A notice signed by VRA’s Deputy Chief Executive in Charge of Services, Ing. Ken Arthur, to over 40 stakeholders, including the Minister for the Interior and all the assemblies within the dam’s catchment areas, indicated engagement is commencing in the immediate awaiting the possibility of spillage if necessary.

“The Volta River Authority (VRA) intends to commence engagements regarding the potential controlled spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam. This precautionary measure is crucial to maintaining the structural integrity of the dam and ensuring the safety of our communities,” the notice read.

It added that “We propose to engage you and the relevant team to discuss the potential implications, mitigative measures and information dissemination.”