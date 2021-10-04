Ahead of international robotic competition: Academic City mentors Aburi Girls

As part of measures to encourage and increase participation of girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)- related fields, Academic City University College, in partnership with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) STEMbees, has organised a robotic session for students of the Aburi Girls’ Senior High School (SHS).
The activity is part of measures to prepare students of the school for the upcoming FIRST Global Challenge.
The FIRST Global Challenge is an annual Olympics-style, international robotics competition. Aburi Girls’ SHS is representing Ghana for this year’s competition which will be participated by 160 countries.
The projects under which the students are undertaking for the competition include designing and developing a biodegradable nose mask from plantain fibre, CubeSat prototype and robots for different purposes.
The Academic City engineering students are currently mentoring the girls as they develop their project