AGI holds 11th awards

The 11th Awards of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has been held in Accra to reward its members who have achieved outstanding success in various areas of industry.
The awards, which is held annually to recognise excellence and innovation displayed by AGI member companies during the year under review, was under the theme: “Leveraging Public Private Collaboration to Accelerate Sustainable Development”.
It was jointly orgnaised by the AGI in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ghana Standards Authority.
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who graced the occasion, applauded awardees for their sterling performance and urged them to continue to work with the government to help the country survive the current economic hardship.
The Chief Executive Officer of M&G Pharmaceuticals Company, Gopal Vasu, after his company had been presented with the best pharmaceutical company of the year award, said the award was one of the several awards his company had won this year, adding that this had underscored “my company's commitment in providing the best pharmaceutical products in the country”.
M&J Pharmaceuticals was among 100 ranked top companies awarded at the 19th Ghana Club 100 (GC100) Awards held recently in Accra.