Afro Arab Microfinance supports Ayawaso Muslim Development Fund

Kweku Zurek Jun - 16 - 2023 , 14:00

The Afro Arab Microfinance, under the leadership of its President and Founder, Alhaji Salamu Amadu, has made a contribution of GH₵5,000 to the Ayawaso Muslim Development Fund.

The donation took place during the official launch of the Socio-Economic Development Fund at the Ahlu-Sunna Wai Jamah Office on June 15, 2023.

Alhaji Amadu expressed the Afro Arab Group's commitment to development, youth empowerment, and women empowerment, which motivated their generous contribution to support this commendable initiative led by the elders of the Ayawaso Central, North, and East Municipalities.

"As part of our corporate social responsibility, the Afro Arab Group believes in development and empowerment. We have decided to support the Ayawaso Muslim Development Fund with five thousand cedis as seed money to bolster the Fund," Alhaji Amadu stated.

He also highlighted his role as a youth ambassador and his roots in Mamobi, expressing his satisfaction in witnessing the remarkable transformation being spearheaded by the community leaders.

Accompanying Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu were Mr. Ebenezer Egyir Tetteh, the General Manager of Afro Arab Microfinance, and Mr. Abdul Fatahu Alhassan, popularly known as the Mayor of Nima.

The event brought together all 23 Assembly members, approximately 60 Jummah Mosque Imams, chiefs, opinion leaders, women groups, and municipal chief executives from the East, North, and Central Ayawaso Municipalities.