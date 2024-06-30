Previous article: Two accused persons to stand trial for murdering soldier at Ashaiman

Featured

African unity key to socio-economic transformation - Liberian President Boakai

GraphicOnline Jun - 30 - 2024 , 13:13

African unity and cooperation are crucial to achieving irreversible socio-economic transformation, Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has said.

Advertisement

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the 18th Congregation of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) held in Accra last Saturday (June 29, 2024), President Boakai stated that Africa has the potential to lead the global economy if its leaders embrace the spirit of unity and cooperation to effectively harness the continent’s abundant resources.

“It is important to remain united and collectively utilize the abundant resources to advance socio-economic development,” he stated.

Citing RMU, governed by five member states including Liberia, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, The Gambia, and Ghana, as an example, he noted that such collaborations could be replicated to support other aspects of the economy.

“The idea of the establishment was visionary and the collaborative efforts of the founding fathers are in line with the aspirations of the African Union. It is important to recognize the unity and cooperation among member states in maintaining RMU for over four decades,” he added.

President Boakai pledged Liberia’s commitment to the university, considering the importance of maritime education and training to the country's economic development.

“With the commitment to maintaining high standards in the maritime industry, we will continue to support and increase the number of students from Liberia enrolled at RMU,” he emphasized.

He expressed pride in the significant progress and transformation the RMU had achieved over the years as Africa’s leading maritime university.

“Knowing that shipping will ultimately be the primary source of international trade and commerce, it is therefore important for the region to leverage training and education at RMU,” he added.

He urged the graduates to keep working hard towards achieving their dreams with high levels of discipline, determination, and dedication.

During the event, RMU conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree and a citation on President Boakai in recognition of his efforts towards promoting democracy, the rule of law, honesty and integrity, social justice, and respect for human rights.

Also receiving an Honorary Degree was the First Lady of Sierra Leone, Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, for distinguishing herself as a renowned actress, screenwriter, film producer, and gender advocate of Sierra Leone.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Dr. Jethro W. Brooks, in his address, stressed the need for member states to pay their contributions for RMU to effectively run its activities.

“A major challenge to the university’s quest to expand its facilities has been the delay and, in some instances, the non-payment of some member states' contributions, which is earmarked towards meeting capital expenditures,” he stated.

He expressed appreciation to the government for paving all of the inner roads of the university while pleading for timely intervention in addressing their land encroachment challenges.

In all, 379 students graduated with master’s and bachelor’s degrees and diplomas in various fields. Special awards were given to staff and students who distinguished themselves in various programmes.